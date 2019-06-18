Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar orders to increase hospital beds to control AES deaths

Days after Àcute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) claimed the lives of 134 children in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur and gave directions to convert SKMCH into a 2500-bed hospital. The chief minister also issued orders saying 1500 new beds for the hospital should be arranged immediately. He also gave directions to build a 'dharmshala' for the relatives and families of the those who are admitted in SKMCH.

Bihar Chief Secy Deepak Kumar said that the doctors are carrying out their duties but the chief minister has ordered to bring some doctors from Dharbhanga Medical College and Hospital and Patna Medical College and Hospital in order to help them.

Deepak Kumar added that awareness is being created that children shouldn't sleep on an empty stomach and they should be brought to the hospital immediately if they fall sick. According to Kumar, all ASHA workers, ANMs and Anganwadi workers have been asked to distribute ORS in all households and tell the parents about the importance of ORS for children.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad on Tuesday blamed 4G - Gaon (village), Garmi (heat), Gareebi (poverty) and Gandagi (poor hygiene) for the deaths of 134 children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar.

"It is to be seen how the number of deaths be brought down to zero. I believe that we should concentrate and work on 4G - Gaon, Garmi, Gareebi, Gandgi (village, heat, poverty, uncleanliness). This disease (AES) is somewhere connected to these factors. Patients coming in are very poor, most of them are from SC category & other backward classes. Their lifestyle belongs to a very low category. That needs to be raised. Parents take time to understand when their children fall sick, they need to be made aware," Nishad said. A total of 107 children died in Muzaffarpur, 12 in Vaishali, five in Samastipur, two each in Motihari and Patna and six in Begusarai.

Encephalitis, called 'Chamki' fever in Hindi, is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.