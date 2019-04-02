Bihar Class 10 Result 2019: BSEB to announce date of Matric Result by weekend at biharboardonline.in

PATNA: The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) is expected to reveal the date of Class 10 Result 2019 by the end of this week on its official website bsebinteredu.in. The BSEB has already announced the results of Intermediate or Class 12 examination on Saturday.

Sources claimed that the BSEB could also directly release the Matric results in first week of April, instead of announcing the date.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 Board examination in Bihar this year. The exams ended on February 28.

How to check Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2019:

1. Visit biharboardonline.in/Result or other official websites

2. Candidates need to enter Roll Code and Roll Number or Student Name.

3. Hit the search button.

4. On the fresh page, look for your Roll Number, Name and Father's Name. On the right side, click on 'Get Result'.

5. The marks sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Bihar Intermediate examination or Class 12 results witnessed a pass percentage of 79.76 per cent, up from 52.71 per cent last year. Girls have topped the science and arts stream of the Bihar Intermediate examination (Class 12).