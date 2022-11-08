Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands caste-based census as he welcomes SC's decision on EWS quota

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (November 8) demanded caste-based census. Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the 10% EWS reservation quota Bihar CM said, "what Supreme Court has decided is absolutely fine, but we demand a caste-based population census." Underlining the benefits of caste based census, Bihar CM said if the caste based census is done then the limit of 50% reservation can be increased.

"If the caste-based census is also done once, the limit of 50% reservation can be increased. With this, help will be given on the basis of population. We are getting this thing done in Bihar, it should be done across the country. So that 50% limit can be increased, " ANI quoted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Kumar said that the Bihar government has started the procedure for the caste based census as it will provide clear data about the economic status of people and hence the government will be able to provide better schemes for the people.

10% EWS Reservation Quota

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the central government's decision to provide 10% reservation to the economically weaker section of the general category.

In January 2019, the central government made a provision to give 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker people of the general category. More than 40 petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against this decision of the central government and after continuous hearings the Supreme Court on September 27, 2022 reserved its decision on the matter.