Bihar CM Nitish Kumar extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 8, check details here

New Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday (May 31, 2021) announced that the COVID-induced lockdown in the state is being extended till June 8.

CM Nitish Kumar wrote on Twitter: “In view of the corona infection, it has been decided to extend the lockdown by one week i.e. till June 8, 2021. But additional discount is being given for business.Everyone wear mask and maintain social distance.”

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए लॉकडाउन को एक सप्ताह अर्थात 8 जून, 2021 तक बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। परन्तु व्यापार के लिए अतिरिक्त छूट दी जा रही है।

सभी लोग मास्क पहनें और सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 31, 2021

The state has been under lockdown since May 5, the COVID-19 restrictions were later extended by the state government on May 13 and May 24.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Bihar reported 1,475 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths, as per the state health department data. Currently, the number of actives cases in the state is less than 20,000. The number of fatalities registered so far in the state has risen to 5,104 on Sunday and over 7.05 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus infection till date in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday also announced special measures for rehabilitating children who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.

Taking to his social media accounts on Sunday (May 30), CM Kumar said his government would provide monthly stipends for the bereaved children, a boarding facility for those left with no caretaker, and give special impetus to the education of orphaned girls.

