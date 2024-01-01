Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Falls Behind Several Ministers In Wealth, Check Who Is On Top

New Delhi: On the final day of 2023, Bihar's ministers unveiled the specifics of their assets, bringing transparency to their financial standings before the public eye. Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has emerged with more cash holdings than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While Nitish Kumar reported Rs 22,552 in cash, Tejashwi Yadav, son of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, declared a higher sum of Rs 50,000 in cash. Tejashwi also boasts deposits exceeding Rs 54 lakh across various banks.

As per information uploaded on the Bihar government's website, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar possesses movable and immovable assets valued at Rs 1.64 crore. His assets include a Ford EcoSport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings totaling Rs 1.28 lakh, a silver ring, and a collection of 13 cows, 10 calves, a treadmill, an exercise cycle, and a microwave oven.

The details, made public on December 31, extend to other members of Nitish Kumar's cabinet. The Chief Minister holds Rs 22,552 in cash and around Rs 49,202 deposited in multiple banks. The Nitish government mandates that all cabinet ministers disclose their assets and liabilities annually on the last day of the calendar year.

The latest disclosures reveal that several ministers surpass the Chief Minister in terms of wealth. According to information from the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website, Nitish Kumar's movable assets amount to Rs 16.84 lakh, with immovable assets totaling Rs 1.48 crore. Notably, the Chief Minister owns a sole residential flat in a cooperative housing society in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, declared Rs 50,000 in cash, while his wife, Rajshree, holds Rs 1 lakh in cash. Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi's elder brother and another Deputy Chief Minister, possesses Rs 98,562 in cash and a combined total of movable and immovable assets valued at about Rs 3.58 crore.

Other ministers who have disclosed their assets include Sumit Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anita Devi, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Ratnesh Sada, Jayant Raj, Jama Khan, Murari Prasad Gautam, Shamim Ahmed, Shahnawaz, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Sheela Kumari, Kumar Sarvjeet, and Madan Sahni, among others.