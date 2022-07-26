Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests COVID-19 positive, doctors advise him to rest

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, he has been suffering from fever for the past four days, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Chief Minister is stated to be in home isolation as doctors advised him to rest. Nitish Kumar was keeping unwell for the past 2-3 days. Nitish Kumar also missed the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

He had also contracted the virus in January this year and experienced mild symptoms, said official sources. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, "The CM has requested all those who came in contact with him in the last two three days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions."

A senior official said Kumar could not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday as he was not keeping well.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday reported 355 in the last 24 hours taking the total count of active cases in Bihar to 1,850. Of the 355 fresh cases, Patna accounted for 94, followed by Saharsa (57), Bhagalpur (27), Araria (21), Supaul (20), Rohtas (13) and Nalanda (11). Other districts reported less than 11 cases and five districts did not report any new cases on Monday.A total of 8,27,711 recovered from the diseases and the recovery percentage is 98.321.

Additionally, India reported 14,830 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. A total of 36 deaths were reported with 18,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India`s active caseload currently stands at 147,512. Its daily positivity rate is at 3.5 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)