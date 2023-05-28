Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Chair Opposition Meeting In June: JDU

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Manjit Singh on Sunday said that an Opposition party meeting will be held on June 12 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar. While talking to ANI, the JDU leader said, "On June 12, there will be a grand meeting of Opposition parties in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, which will send a message to the whole country. Change in the country will start from Bihar only." "You will see that parties with the same views will stand together," he added.

Meanwhile, JDU leaders and workers on Sunday sat on a day-long hunger strike at the Ambedkar statue near the Patna High Court to protest against the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders also held a march from the JDU office in Patna to Patna High Court.

JDU alleged that PM Modi and the Central government have disrespected President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to the inauguration of the new Parliament.

Notably, Congress and other opposition parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They stated that it "insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

A total of 21 parties decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.