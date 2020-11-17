Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold cabinet meeting on November 17

Patna: Within 24 hours of taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).

The meeting will reportedly start at 11:30 AM.

Earlier in the day, Nitish was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive time in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Kumar, 69, was administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

श्री @nitishkumar जी को पुनः बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर बधाई। उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी और मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई। मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि मोदी जी और नीतीश जी की जोड़ी आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का स्वप्न साकार करेगी। pic.twitter.com/JnWfa6LarC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2020

श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को पुनः बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर बधाई। श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद एवं सुश्री रेनु देवी को उपमुख्यमंत्री और मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सभी लोगों को बधाई। pic.twitter.com/fkhL0KP4dN — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 16, 2020

Along with Nitish, 14 other ministers also took oath for the Bihar government formation during a function at Raj Bhawan in Patna.

BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi also took the oath and are most likely to be the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

BJP leaders Mangal Pandey, Rampreet Paswan, Jeewesh Mishra, Ramsurat Rai and Amarendra Pratap Singh along with JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary also took oath as the Cabinet Ministers of Bihar.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) were also sworn in as Nitish's Cabinet Ministers.

This is to be noted that out of the 14 ministers, 10 have been elected for the first time.

The winter session of the Bihar legislative assembly is scheduled to begin from November 23 and will likely be a 5-day session. The Bihar 'Vidhan Sabha' that will go on till November 27 will also witness Nitish attending his first session after taking the oath as Bihar Chief Minister again.

