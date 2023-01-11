Bihar cops allegedly assault farmers sleeping at home; violent protests erupt in Buxar, police van set on fire - WATCH

A large number of police personnel allegedly assaulted farmers in Bihar's Buxar district, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes. The incident occurred at the Banarpur village in Chausa sub-division of the district.

The police personnel forcefully entered the house and beat up a farmer who was protesting, demanding proper compensation for the acquired land. Even women were also not spared. It rained sticks in the house itself. A video of the police attack has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage in the region. Seeing the furious crowd, the police tried to disperse the crowd by firing in the air. Now the entire area has been converted into a police cantonment. During this time, stone pelting also took place between the farmer and the police. At present, the police are trying to control the situation.

कभी छात्र... कभी किसान... और कौन-कौन? बिहार के बक्सर का ये वीडियो देखिए. पुलिस दम भर कूट रही है. औरतों को भी नहीं छोड़ा. चौसा पावर प्लांट के बाहर मंगलवार को किसान मुआवजे के लिए प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे. तस्वीर देखिए. Edited by @iajeetkumar pic.twitter.com/cYmGZIsuDL — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) January 11, 2023

Earlier on the Tuesday, the farmers had locked the main gate of the company's office and demanded adequate compensation for the lands it had acquired for the thermal power project. Around midnight while they were sleeping in their homes, the police personnel came and started knocking on the doors, the farmers claimed. When they opened the doors, the personnel started beating them with batons and also misbehaved with some women who were present at the scene, they added.

Following the attack, the farmer intensified their protests on Wednesday which turned violent after they set fire to police vehicles. The villagers also pelted stones on the police party. The situation is currently tense in the village prompting the district police have deployed a large number of forces. The district police claimed that they have arrested four persons for creating arson in the village.