Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022 DECLARED for 1st, 2nd year exam on secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link

Bihar DElEd 2022: Bihar Board Diploma in Elementary Education, Bihar DELEd Result 2022 is declared at official website. Bihar School of Examination Board, BSEB has released the D.EL.Ed Result link 2022 for the 1st year and 2nd year exams. The results are available on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, for those who took the exam. To get their Bihar DElEd Result 2022, candidates will need to provide their roll number, roll code, and date of birth.

The BSEB Bihar DELEd exam was conducted between September 14 and September 20, 2022. On September 23, the board released the final answer key, which it had developed after taking into account any legitimate objections to the preliminary answer key. Based on the solutions listed on the final answer key, the DElEd result 2022 was generated.

Bihar DELEd Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the website of BSEB- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the Bihar DElEd Result link 2022 on the appeared homepage

Now click on the 1st or 2nd-year result link as applicable

A new login page would open

Enter your roll number, roll code, and date of birth

Submit details and access your result

Take a printout for future references

The BSEB will hold the Bihar DELEd exam in 2022 to determine applicants for the DElEd program at the more than 300 Bihar colleges that will take part. There are 252 non-government colleges and 54 government colleges among these.