Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests negative for COVID-19

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday (July 5, 2020) informed that he has tested negative for the coronavirus.

"My report for COVID is negative," tweeted the Deputy CM.

My report for COVID is negative. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 5, 2020

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has also tested negative, as per a PTI news report.

The Ministers had to undergo COVID-19 tests as they attended an event with Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also underwent COVID-19 because he had attended the event as well.

CM who also got negative reports had directed all his officers who came in close contact with him to undergo coronavirus testing.

Bihar Legislative Council Chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh had administered the oath to nine newly-elected members of the Legislative Council on July 1, where CM along with Deputy CM and other political figures were also present.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, Bihar has a total of 11,700 COVID-19 confirmed cases, out of which 2,925 are still active, while 89 people have succumbed to the virus.