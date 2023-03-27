topStoriesenglish2588258
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes 1st Child, Becomes Father To Baby Girl: 'God Sent Us A Gift'

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav shared a picture of him holding his newborn daughter in his arms on Twitter on Monday (March 27).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed his first child
  • He shared the news on Twitter on Monday (March 27)
  • He also posted a photo of him holding his newborn daughter in his arms

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes 1st Child, Becomes Father To Baby Girl: 'God Sent Us A Gift'

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed his first child and shared the news on Twitter on Monday (March 27) along with a photo of him holding his newborn daughter in his arms. Along with the adorable photo, he wrote in Hindi, " God has sent us a gift in the form of a daughter."

Take a look at the post here:

The official Twitter account of the Rashtriya Janata Dal congratulated Yadav on the birth of his daughter. "The wish came true! Honorable Dy. CM Mr. @yadavtejashwi. Many congratulations from Bihar for getting a very dear-priceless responsibility in the form of daughter-in-law on auspicious occasions like Navratri and Chaiti Chhath! Even the one above cannot overcome the desires of a true heart!"

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his wishes to Yadav. In a tweet, he said, "Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on the holy days of Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

Tejashwi Yadav is married to Rajshri Yadav who was formerly known as Rachel Godinho. The two reportedly met in Delhi Public School in RK Puram in Delhi. Although Rashri is from Haryana, she was raised in Delhi. 

