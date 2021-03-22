Bihar Diwas celebrated in India and abroad, PM Modi extends greetings

New Delhi: Since the British regime carved out the state of Bihar from Bengal on March 22, 1912, the day is observed as ‘Bihar Diwas’ or ‘Bihar Day’. The day is celebrated not only in Bihar but also in the neighboring states and countries abroad by natives. People prepare special meals and turn to folklores and folk music to mark the day.

The theme for this Bihar Diwas is ‘Jal Jeevan Hariyali’ to raise awareness about declining annual rainfall and water security in the state.

Bihar has given birth to many extraordinary people whose contributions strongly influenced the history of our country. India’s first President Rajendra Prasad was born in Bihar. Anugrah Narayan Sinha, also known as ‘Bihar Vibhuti’ who played a significant role in the freedom was also born in the state. Shri Krishna Singh, popularly known as ‘Bihar Kesari’ was the first Chief Minister of Bihar. Veer Kunwar Singh who led the 'Indian Rebellion of 1857' also hailed from the state.

Bihar has played a major role in India's freedom struggle. The country’s first civil disobedience movement, launched by Mahatma Gandhi against the injustice meted out to tenant farmers was started in Bihar’s Champaran. The ‘Kisan Sabha' movement, an important peasant movement, was also initiated in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Bihar on this occasion and wrote about the state’s glorious past and rich culture

बिहार दिवस की राज्य के सभी निवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गौरवशाली अतीत और समृद्ध संस्कृति के लिए विशेष पहचान रखने वाला यह प्रदेश विकास के नित नए आयाम गढ़ता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2021

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to talk about Bihar’s glorious past and said the government was working towards a glorious future as well for the state

“बिहार दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं” बिहार का इतिहास गौरवशाली है और हम वर्तमान में अपने निश्चय से बिहार का गौरवशाली भविष्य तैयार कर रहे हैं। विकसित बिहार के सपने में भागीदारी के लिए मैं आप सभी का स्वागत करता हूं। जय हिंद-जय बिहार #जुग_जुग_जिये_बिहार — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 21, 2021

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav extended his greetings on Bihar Diwas

Actor Pankaj Tripathi also wished people on the occasion and encouraged people to buy khadi clothes made by Bihar artisans