Bihar: Doctors Retrieve Mobile Phone From Prisoner's Stomach In Patna

Patna (Bihar): Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) were able to successfully retrieve a mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner who had swallowed it on Saturday for fear of being caught during a police raid in Gopalganj prison. Once the prisoner was rushed to the hospital it was on the advice of Dr Ahish K Jha prisoner was told to go for a blood test and X-ray. Following the test results, a team of doctors decided to use an endoscopic machine. Dr Manish Mandal, Medical Superintendent, IGIMS stated that this was the first time a gadget of this size was retrieved without any surgical interference with the help of an endoscopic machine on Wednesday. This incident unfolded when the prisoner (Qasair Ali) started to feel pain in his abdomen on Sunday after swallowing his phone for fear of getting caught by jail authorities.

When Jail authorities got to know about this development they rushed him to the hospital where confirmation of a foreign object in his stomach was done. As per the reports, the prisoner was talking on the phone when a team of Jail Prisons was conducting surprise checks inside.

After looking at them prisoner swallowed the phone to avoid getting caught. Later, he informed prison officials of abdominal pain, after which an XRay test confirmed the presence of foreign objects in his stomach. In 2020 Gopalganj police arrested Qasair Ali on the alleged charges of smuggling narcotics near Hajiyapur Village in Bareilly city of Uttar Pradesh.

Ali was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) and is in jail for the last three years. It has to be noted that the usage of mobile phones is not allowed in Indian Prisons.