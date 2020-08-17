Bihar extends lockdown due to coronavirus till September 6

Patna: Bihar government on Monday (August 17) decided to extend the lockdown due to coronavirus in Bihar till September 6. The state home department issued a notification saying that the restrictions will remain in force in the state till September 6.

As per the state government's order all offices, including government and private will work with 50 percent strength. Rail and air services will remain functional. All educational institutions and religious places will remain closed.

The statement read, ''In view of the present situation of COVID-19 in the State of Bihar, in the exercise of the powers, conferred by the MHA by the aforesaid instructions, In continuation of the MHA order, the restrictions imposed issued by this department order wide memo no. 102/1:4.ita. dated 30.7.2020 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till 06.09.2020.''

Earlier, the Bihar government had extended lockdown till August 16.

Bihar has reported 103383 COVID-19 cases to date, including 3814 new cases on Sunday (August 15).