Bihar: Galwan Valley Martyr's Father Allegedly Thrashed, Arrested Over Encroachment

Vaishali (Bihar): A startling incident has come to light from Bihar's Vaishali district where father of a jawan, who was among the martyred soldiers in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash was thrashed and arrested by the police. The family of the martyred army man alleged that his father was thrashed for building a memorial for his son on government land in Jandaha in Bihar`s Vaishali. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15-16, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

The jawan whose father was targeted was identified as Jai Kishore Singh. However, the police claimed that the matter is linked to an issue of illegal encroachment, which was in violation of the rights of the landowner.

"On January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. They have not sought any permission. If they wanted, they could have made it in their own land or sought land from the government. There would not have been an issue then. The landowner`s rights being violated due to illegal encroachment," the SDPO Mahua said.

#CORRECTION | Bihar | Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who lost his life in the 2020* Galwan Valley clash, allege that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on govt land in Vaishali's Jandaha. https://t.co/pjeDLCR7ZI pic.twitter.com/QyunOez92t February 28, 2023

However, the brother of the martyr, Jai Kishore Singh, who himself is in the armed forces, accused the police of thrashing his father and abusing him.

"DSP ma`am visited us, asking us to remove the statue within 15 days. I said I will show her the document. Later, the police station in-charge came to our home and beat up my father before arresting him. They also abused my father. I am also in the armed forces personnel," Nand Kishore, brother of Jai Kishore Singh, said. The locals protested against the police action and also chanted `Bharat Mata Ki Jai`.