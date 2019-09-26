close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar rainfall

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday: IMD

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. The weather forecasting further predicted that few pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

Live TV

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over south Gujarat coast. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

Tags:
Bihar rainfallHimachal Pradesh rainfallUttrakhand rainfallIMD
Next
Story

Sufficient credible material, grounds to declare Yasin Malik's JKLF-Y unlawful association: UAPA Tribunal

Must Watch

PT11M2S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day