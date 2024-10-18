Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 10 More Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Death Toll Rises To 35

Ten more people have died after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in Bihar's Siwan and Saran districts, raising the death toll to 35, according to officials. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Nilesh Kumar, confirmed that 28 deaths were reported in Siwan, while seven fatalities occurred in Saran. Victims in Siwan were primarily from the Maghar and Auriya panchayats, while those in Saran were from Ibrahimpur village under the Mashrakh police station's jurisdiction.

More Victims Fighting for Their Lives

Several people are still in critical condition across various hospitals in Siwan, Saran, and Patna. Though locals claim the victims consumed illicit liquor, the exact cause of death will be determined after post-mortem examinations. The identities of the deceased and those receiving treatment have not yet been disclosed by officials.

Special Investigating Teams Formed

In response to the tragedy, Director General of Police Alok Raj announced that two Special Investigating Teams (SITs) have been set up. One team, operating at the local level, will focus on the criminal aspects of the incident, while another team from the Department of Prohibition will study similar cases across the state to devise a strategy to prevent future occurrences. So far, 15 individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragedy, and three chowkidars from the affected areas have been suspended.

Government and Political Reactions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the state's police chief to closely monitor the investigation and ensure strict action against those responsible. He has also tasked top officials from the Department of Prohibition and Excise to visit the affected areas for a thorough inquiry.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government, accusing it of institutional corruption. In a post on X, he labeled the incident as a "mass murder" and questioned the efficacy of the liquor ban, which was imposed more than eight years ago.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The tragedy has sparked a political war of words, with opposition parties criticizing the liquor ban's enforcement. Tejashwi Yadav has accused the state government of allowing a black market for illegal liquor to thrive, claiming that the nexus between politicians, police, and the liquor mafia has resulted in a flourishing illegal trade worth over ₹30,000 crore.

Yadav also pointed to government data, which suggests that more than 300 people have died due to spurious liquor consumption since the ban was implemented.

BJP Defends Liquor Ban

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal defended the state’s prohibition policy, calling it essential for reducing crime, particularly against women. He condemned those calling for the ban’s removal, accusing them of having ties to the liquor mafia. Jaiswal reassured the public that those responsible for the latest deaths would be brought to justice and reiterated the state’s commitment to maintaining the liquor ban for the safety and well-being of its citizens.

Suspension of Police Officers

As part of the response, show-cause notices have been issued to five police personnel, and senior police officers have been directed to personally oversee the investigation. The government aims to tighten enforcement of the prohibition policy and prevent future incidents of illicit liquor consumption.

With Inputs From PTI