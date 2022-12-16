Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Nitish Kumar not entitled to remain Bihar CM even for a minute, says Madhya Pradesh Minister

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under fire from all quarters over the death of people due to spurious liquor in the state. His insensitive remarks added fuel to the fire. Kumar said in the Bihar assembly that the state government won't pay compensation to the victims of the hooch tragedy. The Bihar CM had earlier said that if someone will drink alcohol, he is bound to die. Not only the leaders of the opposition parties in Bihar but the ministers of other states are also raising questions about Nitish Kumar.

Now, Madhya Pradesh's Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Kailash Sarang said that the law and order situation in Bihar is continuously deteriorating and jungleraj has returned to the state. Describing the statement made by Nitish Kumar in the assembly as a lie, he said that Kumar does not have the right to remain the Chief Minister even for a minute.

"We have not seen politics of so much lies and deceit before. To save his face, Nitish Kumar is making wrong statements, that too in the Vidhansabha. The main issue is that jungleraj has returned in Bihar. Nitish Kumar retained the Chief Minister post by climbing on the shoulders of the Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu family who were made to sit at home by the people of Bihar. The drama of the liquor ban is limited to paper only and there is the rule of a liquor mafia in the state. So to save his face, he is giving such statements. I think, in the true sense, Nitish Kumar is not left with the right to be the Chief Minister of Bihar even for a minute. To save his post as the chief minister, Nitish Kumar is making false statements in the Vidhansabha which is the holiest house of democracy," said Sarang.

According to official figures, the death toll in the Saran hooch tragedy has risen to 30 while the local villagers claim that at least 56 people have died so far in the incident. The National Human Rights Commission has now taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.