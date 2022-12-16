'Butcher of Gujarat...': Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto makes objectionable remark against PM Narendra Modi

India's stinging remark against Pakistan hurt the Islamic nation so badly that its leaders have now come down to using objectionable language to target the Prime Minister of India. Addressing the media in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that it has lost more lives to terrorism than India and thus there is no reason for Pakistan to support terrorism. He further said that while Osama Bin Laden is dead, the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and was even banned from entering the USA before becoming the PM of India.

"Political parties, civil society and the average people in Pakistan, across the board, have been the victims of perpetrators of terrorism. We have lost far more lives to terrorism than India had. Why, why, why would we want our own people to suffer? We absolutely do not....I would like to remind the Minister of External Affairs of India that Osama Bin Laden is dead but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the prime minister of India. He was banned from entering this country until he became prime minister. This is the prime minister of the RSS and the foreign minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS draws its inspiration from Hitler's SS," said Bhutto.

He said that while India's EAM inaugurated a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN, he would be knowing that the RSS does not believe in the ideology of Gandhi. He added that RSS does not see Gandhi as the founder of India and they hero-worship the terrorist who assassinated Gandhi.

Days before, without naming any country, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had slammed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after he unceremoniously raked up the issue of Kashmir during a UN gathering in New York to discuss the issue of multilateralism. "Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonize before this council," Jaishankar had said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.