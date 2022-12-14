Bihar Hooch tragedy: Three people died after consuming spurious liquor in Chhapra

Bihar: After consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra region, at least three people died and several others became ill. People who have become critically ill after taking alcohol have also lost their sight. The victims were seen at Sadar hospital after the incident by the Superintendent of Police and Saran District Magistrate. The officials also gathered information about the occurrence from the villagers and their families. S Kumar, SP said that “3 died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths.

3 died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places

I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places” as quoted by ANI. Despite the fact that the state has been under a liquor ban since April 2016, this is the third significant hooch-related tragedy in Bihar in the last six months. In March, 32 individuals died in Bihar as a result of alleged illicit liquor consumption.

According to the media reports, the superintendent of the hospital Dr. I S Thakur said that the villagers are being tested through a breath analyzer and at least thirty-five have been sent to the PMCH while two patients are admitted in an emergency due to their critical condition. PMCH is on alert after the incident. DM Rajesh Meena stated that an inquiry is ongoing and that raids are being done to apprehend the booze smugglers as per the media reports.