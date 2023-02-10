topStoriesenglish2571711
Bihar IPS Officer Accuses ‘DG Madam’ of Harassment, BJP Demands Action Against Erring Senior Officers

Vikas Vaibhav, who is posted as Inspector General (IG) of Home Guards and Fire Services, has accused his superior Shobha Ohatkar, Director General, of il-treating him.

PATNA: Days after a video went viral showing a senior Bihar bureaucrat verbally abusing his junior colleagues, another senior IPS officer posted in the state has now accused his boss of harassing him and hurling abuses at him. According to reports, Vikas Vaibhav, who is posted as Inspector General (IG) of Home Guards and Fire Services, has accused his superior Shobha Ohatkar, Director General, of ill-treating him.

In a dramatic turn of events, the senior IPS officer posted a tweet on Wednesday night but deleted it hours later. The screengrabs of his tweet, however, went viral on social media. In his now-deleted tweet, Tiwari wrote, "Right since I was shifted to this department in October last year, I have tried my best to discharge my duty properly, yet I have been hearing unnecessary abuses from 'DG Madam' almost on a daily basis. I am very shocked." 

Tiwari, a 2003 batch IPS officer holds the distinction of working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is involved in social work with his hashtag #LetsInspireBihar. Thousands of people are said to be associated with his initiative launched to promote "education, egalitarianism and entrepreneurship".

Though Vaibhav has declined to comment, officials close to him said that he has been working under adverse circumstances and is very shocked at the sudden turn of events.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party BJP has expressed serious concern over the situation in the state bureaucracy and asked the chief minister to act against the erring officers to put a check on unsavoury incidents repeatedly taking place in the state.

"First, IAS officer KK Pathak gave evidence of being in mental stress and frustration, and now IPS officer Shobha Ohatkar looks under a similar situation. It's high time the chief minister should act strongly against the foul-mouthed officers," said state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

 

 

Another BJP MLA, Sanjeev Kumar, who represents the Parbatta assembly seat, also raised the issue on Twitter and demanded action from the Nitish Kumar-led JDU government.

 

 

This incident comes days after a senior IAS officer KK Pathak, currently serving as additional chief secretary in the excise, prohibition and registration department, was caught on camera using abusive language against a deputy collector and also scolding his subordinate twice, prompting Bihar Administrative Service Association to register a complaint against Pathak with the local police station.

