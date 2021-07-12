हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Al-Qaeda

Bihar issues alert after UP ATS nabs two Al-Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow

The Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID informed that all sensitive and state border area authorities have been asked to remain alert. 

Bihar issues alert after UP ATS nabs two Al-Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh ATS personnel outside the house in Lucknow where two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda were arrested (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda were nabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the Bihar Police on Sunday (July 11, 2021) issued an alert in the state. 

The Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID informed that all sensitive and state border area authorities have been asked to remain alert. 

"Bihar State Police Headquarters issues alert in all districts and railway stations after two al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow," the Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID said.

On Sunday afternoon, two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested from the outskirts of Lucknow. According to senior officials, they were planning explosions, including using human bombs at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

"Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin were apprehended by the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and a huge amount of explosive was also seized from their houses," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said during a media briefing.

"They were planning to unleash terror activities before August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of the state including Lucknow," Kumar added.

He informed that while Minhaz Ahmed is a resident of Lucknow's Dubagga area, Maseeruddin is a resident of Lucknow's Madiaon area.

Kumar stated that both were planning for attacks on the instructions of Umar Halmandi, the head of the Uttar Pradesh module of the Al-Qaeda. 

(With agency inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Al-QaedaBiharUttar Pradesh ATS
Next
Story

Monsoon continues to elude Delhi, hits sowing of Kharif crops in north India

Must Watch

PT18M43S

Uttar Pradesh: After Kashmir, now 'Al Qaeda' in UP