Bihar issues alert after UP ATS nabs two Al-Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow

New Delhi: Hours after two terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda were nabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the Bihar Police on Sunday (July 11, 2021) issued an alert in the state.

The Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID informed that all sensitive and state border area authorities have been asked to remain alert.

"Bihar State Police Headquarters issues alert in all districts and railway stations after two al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow," the Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID said.

On Sunday afternoon, two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested from the outskirts of Lucknow. According to senior officials, they were planning explosions, including using human bombs at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

"Minhaz Ahmed and Maseeruddin were apprehended by the state police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and a huge amount of explosive was also seized from their houses," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said during a media briefing.

"They were planning to unleash terror activities before August 15 (Independence Day) in different cities of the state including Lucknow," Kumar added.

He informed that while Minhaz Ahmed is a resident of Lucknow's Dubagga area, Maseeruddin is a resident of Lucknow's Madiaon area.

Kumar stated that both were planning for attacks on the instructions of Umar Halmandi, the head of the Uttar Pradesh module of the Al-Qaeda.

PC by ADG L&O UP and IG ATS.#UPPolice https://t.co/hIrDIShsTd — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 11, 2021

(With agency inputs)

Live TV