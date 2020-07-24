Bihar JDU leader Maheshwar Hazari calls Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi Yadav 'weak students of politics'

Patna: Bihar minister and senior JDU leader Maheshwar Hazari dubs LJP chief Chirag Paswan and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav as weak students of politics for their demand to postpone the state elections.

Hazari said that Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav are talking of extending the election date because they are weak political students.

He further claimed that the people of Bihar have trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Nitish Kumar is serving the public and will go among the people," he said.

Taking a jab Chirag Paswan, Hazari said those who are not prepared will run away from elections. He also, said Chirag was making such statements to shine in the media.

"LJP is the party of the family, only they know what they are talking about. There will be a high-level meet on LJP and the decision will be accepted by all," he said.

He asserted that elections will be held on time, and all the constitutional process, and guidelines will be followed.

A new way is being discovered we are in touch with every officer . The rules of social distancing wil be maintained and masks will be used.

"There is a natural disaster, we are getting all the work done. The government is providing all the facilities to the people during coroanvirus and floods," he said

Earlier, Chirag Paswan had demanded the postponement of Assembly elections in view of the coronavirus outbreak while the JDU’s is eager to hold it ahead of November 20, the last day of the State Assembly.

Elections to Bihar's Legislative Assembly will be held in October 2020 to elect 243 members of the House.