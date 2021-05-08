Bihar: JDU leader Tanveer Akhtar dies of COVID-19, CM Nitish Kumar mourns loss

New Delhi: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and a member of Bihar Legislative Council Tanveer Akhtar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 8, 2021). He was in-charge of the state of JDU Minority Cell.

Tanveer Akhtar became an MLC in 2016 and his term was till July 2022.

Bihar: Janata Dal (United) leader & Legislative Council member Tanveer Akhtar dies of COVID-19 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the death of Legislative Councilor and called Tanveer Akhtar a skilled politician. Kumar called him as a sociable person and remembered him as a very popular mass leader. The Chief Minister has said that the last rites of Tanveer Akhtar will be performed with state honors.

बिहार विधान परिषद के सदस्य मोo तनवीर अख्तर जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखद है। वे एक कुशल राजनेता थे। उनके निधन से राजनीतिक एवं सामाजिक क्षेत्र में अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। उनका अंतिम संस्कार राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया जाएगा। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उन्हें जन्नत में आला मक़ाम अता करें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Bihar has recorded the maximum number of 1 lakh 21 thousand 340 corona infected so far. Of these 98,100 infected have become healthy while 10 infected have died during treatment. Currently, Patna has 22,330 active COVID-19 patients.