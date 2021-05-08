हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Bihar: JDU leader Tanveer Akhtar dies of COVID-19, CM Nitish Kumar mourns loss

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and a member of Bihar Legislative Council Tanveer Akhtar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 8, 2021). He was in-charge of the state of JDU Minority Cell.

Bihar: JDU leader Tanveer Akhtar dies of COVID-19, CM Nitish Kumar mourns loss

New Delhi: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and a member of Bihar Legislative Council Tanveer Akhtar succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday (May 8, 2021). He was in-charge of the state of JDU Minority Cell.

Tanveer Akhtar became an MLC in 2016 and his term was till July 2022.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the death of Legislative Councilor and called Tanveer Akhtar a skilled politician. Kumar called him as a sociable person and remembered him as a very popular mass leader. The Chief Minister has said that the last rites of Tanveer Akhtar will be performed with state honors.

Meanwhile, Bihar has recorded the maximum number of 1 lakh 21 thousand 340 corona infected so far. Of these 98,100 infected have become healthy while 10 infected have died during treatment. Currently, Patna has 22,330 active COVID-19 patients. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

COVID-19 positive test report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry

Must Watch

PT9M16S

Bollywood Breaking: Sonam-Anand's marriage completes three years