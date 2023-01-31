topStoriesenglish2567589
NewsIndia
UPENDRA KUSHWAHA

Bihar JDU Leader Upendra Kushwaha's Car Attacked in Bhojpur

Upendra Kushwaha's Convoy Attacked: The former Union Minister has been sulking ever since Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rebuffed speculations of his induction as deputy CM, making it clear that only RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar JDU Leader Upendra Kushwaha's Car Attacked in Bhojpur

PATNA: Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader Upendra Kushwaha, who is currently at odds with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his open revolt, has alleged that his car was attacked with stones in the Bhojpur district of the state. Kushwaha, who is a member of the state legislative council, made the allegation on his official Twitter handle on Monday, tagging Kumar and the Bihar Police.

"Some anti-social elements attacked my car at Nayka Tola, Jagdishpur (Bhojpur). They ran away when security personnel tried to chase them," Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi.

 

 

The district police said it was investigating the matter and trying to identify the culprits. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Kushwaha, upon return to the state capital, claimed that he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

The former Union minister has been in a sulk ever since Kumar rebuffed speculations of his induction as deputy CM, making it clear that only RJD's Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post.

Kushwaha, who returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, has since been demanding that terms of the alleged deal struck with the RJD while forging the alliance in August last year be made public.

Live Tv

Upendra KushwahaUpendra Kushwaha's Car AttackedBhojpurJanata Dal UnitedBiharNitish Kumar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'