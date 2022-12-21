topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BIHAR HOOCH TRADEGY

Bihar: Liquor bottles found in house owned by JD(U) leader in Chhapra amid hooch tragedy

JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh responded to these reports and claimed that he had no knowledge about the liquor bottles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A huge quantity of liquor was recovered from a house registered in the name of a JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh
  • JDU leader Kameshwar Singh responded to these reports and claimed that he had no knowledge about the liquor bottles

Trending Photos

Bihar: Liquor bottles found in house owned by JD(U) leader in Chhapra amid hooch tragedy

Chhapra: Amid the illegal liquor controversy in Bihar, a huge quantity of liquor was recovered from a house registered in the name of a JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh in Chhapra's Madhaura Nagar area. Speaking about the same, Inspector Rakesh K Singh told news agency ANI on Tuesday (December 20) that a man named Saroj Mahto and his wife currently stay in the house as tenants. A woman was taken into custody yesterday.

JD(U) leader Kameshwar Singh responded to these reports and claimed that he had no knowledge about the liquor bottles. He further said that an investigation should be carried out to find out who stored the bottles in the house to defame the state government.

Singh told ANI, "I came to know about this through media. I left that house 32 years ago. It should be investigated as to who kept those bottles there to defame our government."

 

Meanwhile, a team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday arrived at Chhapra Sadar Hospital in Bihar to probe the hooch tragedy. They spoke to the doctors at Sadar Hospital to obtain information about the deaths due to spurious liquor.

Also Read: n Liquor-Free Bihar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav himself consumes liquor: RJD MLC

The NHRC team is comprised of nine members who will investigate the tragic incident reported last week from Bihar`s Saran district in which over 60 people were killed due to consuming spurious liquor at a local joint. After the deaths, angry villagers blocked the Masrakh Hanuman Chowk on Bihar State Highway 90 and raised slogans against the district administration. The incident also triggered a political slugfest in the Bihar assembly, with opposition leaders mounting a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the spate of spurious liquor deaths.

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title