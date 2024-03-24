Bihar Lok Sabha Elections: JDU Releases Candidate List, Fields Lalan Singh From Munger, Lovely Anand From Sheohar

The ruling Janata Dal (United) today released its candidate list for the Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2024. The JDU seat announcement came days after the NDA finalized its seat sharing as part of which the BJP got 17, JDU 16, LJP-RV 5, and one seat each for HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The JDU has dropped two sitting MPs while two turncoats were given tickets for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

The party has once again fielded Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh from the Munger seat while Lavli Anand got a ticket from Sheohar. Devesh Chandra Thakur has got a ticket from the Sitamarhi seat while in Kishanganj, the only seat that the NDA lost in the 2019 polls, the party has fielded Mujahid Alam.

Below is the full list of JDU candidates:

Valmiki Nagar: Sunil Kumar

Sheohar: Lovely Anand

Sitamarhi: Devesh Chandra Thakur

Jhanjharpur: Rampreet Mandal

Supaul: Dileshwar Kamait

Kishanganj: Mujahid Alam

Katihar: Dulalchandra Goswami

Purnia: Santosh Kumar

Madhepura: Dinesh Chandra yadav

Gopalganj: Dr Alok Kr Suman

Siwan: Vijaylakshmi Devi

Bhagalpur: Ajay Kumar Mandal

Banka: Girdhari Yadav

Munger: Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh

Nalanda: Kaushlendra Kumar

Jahanabad: Chandeshwar Prasad

Bihar will vote in seven phases for the 40 Lok Sabha seats starting April 19. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.