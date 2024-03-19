Bihar Lok Sabha Polls: Pashupati Paras Claims Betrayal, May Go With RJD But Still Not Get What He Wants

After not getting the desired seats in the NDA alliance in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as union minister. Paras took the decision after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar by the BJP-led NDA alliance. While Paras was demanding five to six seats including that of Hajipur, Chirag Paswan was also claiming the Hajipur seat. According to Zee News TV reports, the BJP offered one seat and Governor's post to Paras which he rejected. Post this, the BJP decided to go with Chirag Paswan.

Setback For Paras

While Pashupati Paras has kept his cards open, he may likely join the RJD. According to Zee News TV reports, the MPs who supported Paras during the LJP rebellion now don't want to join the opposition camp. MPs like Chandan Singh and Prince Raj are reportedly planning to shift their sides if Paras goes with the RJD. This will be another setback for Paras-led RLJP as winning the Lok Sabha seats without these popular faces won't be possible for him especially in the wake of anti-sentiments due to his rebellion.

Deal With RJD

As per reports, even if Paras joins the RJD, he will not get the Hajipur seat for which he refused the BJP's offer. The RJD has already decided on its candidate for the seat and is unlikely to withdraw the same. Therefore, Paras will have to console with some other seats. It's also likely that he may get only four to five seats if he joins the Mahagathbandhan. If Paras joins the RJD, he may not be in a position to negotiate especially after being snubbed by the BJP. Thus, he will have to go by the RJD's offer.

NDA's Seat-Sharing Deal In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui.