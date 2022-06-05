New Delhi: A man, hailing from Bihar, died while his family was wounded after the car they were travelling in hit a pick-up van in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, the police said on Sunday (June 5). The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday on NH-9 near Samaspur Bus Stand in east Delhi. As per PTI, 42-year-old Manish Kumar Gupta, a resident of Bihar’s Munger, was declared “brought dead” at the hospital, while his wife Manisha (34), eight-year-old son, father-in-law Upendra Prasad Gupta (67) and sister-in-law Richa (32) were severely injured in the accident.

The Delhi police said the victims were in Delhi for the treatment of Manish Kumar Gupta's father-in-law. The family was returning to Delhi from Haridwar in a hired car when the collision with the pick-up van took place.

Further, the police informed that the driver of the car, who is not related to the victims, was allegedly overspeeding and driving recklessly, causing the accident. The driver was identified as Manish Kumar Thakur, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar and currently dwells in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Thakur, who owns the car involved in the accident, has been arrested and a case registered in the matter, she added.

"During further inquiry, it was alleged by the occupants of the car that the driver was overspeeding and riding the car in a rash manner. He did not pay heed to their request which resulted in the accident," the DCP said.

(With PTI inputs)

