New Delhi: At least seven people were charred to death after a Hyderabad-bound private sleeper bus caught fire on Friday (June 3) morning in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The bus, carrying 32 passengers from Goa to Hyderabad, collided with a goods vehicle and caught fire near Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district. Twelve people escaped the overturned bus with minor injuries, PTI reported. The accident took place at 6.30 AM today on the outskirts of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway. Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba visited the hospital in Kalaburagi where the injured have been admitted for treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded. “Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected,” PMO cited Modi as saying.

#UPDATE | Death toll in the collision between a Hyderabad-based private bus and goods vehicle in Kalaburagi, Karnataka rises to 7. Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba visited the hospital in Kalaburagi where injured people have been admitted for treatment. pic.twitter.com/YP00qd4d34 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over the death of Hyderabad residents and announced compensation for the kin of the victims. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of those from Telangana who died in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The Telangana CM asked state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take steps in this regard.

As per an official release, Rao also directed Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to supervise measures to provide medical treatment to the injured and to transport the bodies to Hyderabad.

(With agency inputs)