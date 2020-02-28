Former Bihar minister Baidyanath Mahto passes away

New Delhi: Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, a Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) MP from Valmiki Nagar (Bihar) passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday (February 28).

A two time MP and a former minister in the Bihar government was admitted in AIIMS on February 10 and was ill for a very long time.

Nityanand Rai, a BJP MP from Bihar also paid his condolences and said, "Sad news of the demise of JDU MP Shri Baidyanath Mahato Ji from Valmiki Nagar. I offer my humble tribute to the departed soul and pray to God to support his family in this hour of grief."



State Chief Vashisht Narayan Singh and a Member of the Legislative Council Sanjay Gandhi paid condolences on Mahto's death.