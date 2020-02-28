Former Bihar minister Baidyanath Mahto passes away

New Delhi: Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, a Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) MP from Valmiki Nagar (Bihar) passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday (February 28).
A two time MP and a former minister in the Bihar government was admitted in AIIMS on February 10 and was ill for a very long time.
Nityanand Rai, a BJP MP from Bihar also paid his condolences and said, "Sad news of the demise of JDU MP Shri Baidyanath Mahato Ji from Valmiki Nagar. I offer my humble tribute to the departed soul and pray to God to support his family in this hour of grief."
वाल्मीकिनगर से जदयू सांसद श्री बैद्यनाथ महतो जी के आकस्मिक निधन की दुखद सूचना मिली है। मैं दिवंगत आत्मा के प्रति विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि व्यक्त करते हुए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/8vYs9HBQc7
State Chief Vashisht Narayan Singh and a Member of the Legislative Council Sanjay Gandhi paid condolences on Mahto's death.