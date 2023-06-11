topStoriesenglish2620267
NewsIndia
BIHAR

Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023: Full List Of Winners

According to reports, elections were to be held on 816 posts, but out of these 9 posts were elected unopposed. Find out the full list of winners by conti ue reading the article.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar Municipal Election Result 2023: Full List Of Winners

New Delhi: The results of the municipal elections in 31 districts and 54 cities of Bihar were declared on June 11. Voting was done for the civic elections on June 9. The counting of votes was held at 58 centers from 8 am on June 11. A total of 4,431 candidates for Ward Councilor, Deputy Chief Councilor, and Chief Councilor were in the fray. Voting was held at a total of 1677 polling stations.

According to reports, elections were to be held on 816 posts, but out of these 9 posts were elected unopposed. At the same time, after the death of the Ward Councilor candidate of Nagar Panchayat Ghanshyampur ward number-8, one post was postponed. Altogether, polling was held for 806 posts.

Deepak Kumar Chandravanshi -Ward No. 15 in Gaya Municipal Corporation

Ramballi Prasad - Bodh Gaya

Sangrampur Nagar Panchayat, Munger

Rupa Kumari - Ward 1 

Mamta Kumari - Ward 2 

Sarita Devi- Ward 3 

Kumari Deepika - Ward 4

Sarojini Devi - Ward 5 

Rajesh Keshari - Ward 6 

Dinanath Yadav - Ward 7

Vandana Kumari - Ward 8

Mukesh Kumar - Ward 9 

Sarojini Devi - Ward 10 

Ashish Kumar - Ward 11 

Radha Devi - Ward 12   

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile