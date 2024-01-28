Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, after resigning as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, left the Governor's House accompanied by MLAs. Concluding a day of swiftly unfolding political developments, Nitish submitted his resignation letter, along with letters of support from BJP legislators, to Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The Governor, while accepting the resignation, urged Nitish to continue his administrative responsibilities as the caretaker chief minister until the formation of a new government.

It is anticipated that Nitish will take the oath as Chief Minister for the ninth time, accompanied by two deputy chief ministers from the BJP, during the scheduled swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at 5 PM. Both the BJP and JD(U) are eager to prevent a power vacuum in a state known for its dynamic political landscape.

On the same day, BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to arrive in Bihar and will be welcomed at the airport by Union Minister Nityanand Rai and former state party president and MP Sanjay Jaiswal. Addressing rumors about potential deputy chief ministers, the BJP's state spokesperson, Sumit Shashank, stated that Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha would be sworn in as Nitish's deputies.

After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the 'Mahagathbandhan' formed a year and a half ago. Notably, Nitish Kumar, who had severed ties with the BJP in 2022, had previously united opposition forces against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.

Nitish Kumar's political journey includes becoming Chief Minister for the first time in 2000, campaigning against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raaj.' He held the position on eight occasions. In 2013, Nitish parted ways with the NDA due to disagreements over Narendra Modi's candidacy as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. After forming a grand alliance with the RJD and Congress in 2015, he became Chief Minister again but left the alliance in 2017, citing corruption allegations against the RJD. In 2022, Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP once again, accusing them of conspiring against him and attempting to influence JD(U) MLAs to rebel.