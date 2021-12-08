Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: Voting begins for 10th phase

New Delhi: Voting for the 10th and the second last phase of the Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021 has begun across the state on Wednesday (December 8, 2021) morning.

The polling began at 7 AM in 53 blocks of 34 districts of the state and will conclude at 5 PM. However, as per a few media reports, the voting was delayed in some districts as the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were found defective during the initial phase of polling.

Over 63 lakh voters can cast their votes in the tenth phase.

As many as 93,725 candidates are in the fray, of which, 42,953 are male and 50,772 are female.

This is to be noted that the Bihar Panchayat polls are being held in 11 phases and the last phase will be held on December 12.

Earlier on December 2, the Nitish Kumar-led government had said that it will complete all formalities for the recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers for primary and secondary government schools across the state after the ongoing panchayat elections.

"Immediately after completion of panchayat polls in the state, the (education) department will complete formalities for hiring 1.25 lakh school teachers. Around 40,000 teachers have already been appointed by the department," Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary had said in the assembly.

The priority of the government is opening one senior secondary school in each panchayat in the state, the minister said.

