Bihar Political Turmoil: Tension For JDU, RJD As MLAs Miss Key Meetings

In Bihar, political circles are abuzz with possibilities of 'Khela' as several MLAs from both sides have either been unreachable or skipped key meetings. Around a dozen of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs are reported to be unreachable including Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand who is the son of Anand Mohan and Mokama MLA Nilam Devi who is the wife of former MLA Ananat Singh. Now, as per reports, several JDU leaders did not attend a lunch hosted by Nitish Kumar's key aide Shravan Kumar. While CM Nitish Kumar was in attendance at the meeting, several JDU leaders did not turn up. These MLAs include Sanjeev Kumar, Sudarshan Kumar, Gopal Mandal, Bima Bharti and Gunjeshwar Shah.

CM Seat Offer To Manjhi

According to reports, some Left MLAs today met Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and offered him the CM seat. HAM has four MLAs in the Bihar Assembly. While Lalu Yadav's RJD appears kin to bring Manjhi into his fold, the HAM leader has said that he won't betray NDA and will continue to work with Narendra Modi.

Seat Airthematic In Bihar Assembly

The majority mark in the Bihar assembly is 122. Nitish Kumar's JDU has 43 seats while the BJP has 74 seats and HAM has four making it 127, five more than the majority mark of 122. On the other hand, of the Mahagathbandhan parties, the RJD has 79 MLAs, Congress has 19 MLAs and the Left has 16 seats making it 114, 8 less than the majority mark.

Poaching Possibilities

The floor test will take place in Bihar on Monday where CM Nitish Kumar will have to prove a majority in the house. Ahead of the crucial floor test, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan claimed to have been in touch with the MLAs of rival blocs. Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has already claimed that 'Khela Abhi Baaki Hai' - the game is not over yet. Now, it will be interesting to see which side manages to keep its flock together.