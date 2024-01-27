Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar Likely To Resign Tomorrow Then Take Oath With BJP Support

New Delhi: In a significant development, sources indicate a high likelihood of the BJP and JDU forming the new government in Bihar. BJP is set to hold meeting with its MLAs on Sunday after which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will tender his resignation to the governor and subsequently form a new government with a fresh alliance.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place between 4 to 5 pm on Sunday, with preparations underway in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan. The ceremony is expected to see the oath-taking of key leaders, including the Chief Minister, with 3 MLAs from JDU, 3 from BJP, and 1 from another party also set to participate in the event. Stay tuned for more updates as the political landscape in Bihar undergoes a transformative shift.