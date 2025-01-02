Bihar Politics: RJD Invites Nitish Kumar To Join Mahagathbandhan But Lalu, Tejashwi Not On Same Page

Bihar's politics is once again at a crucial juncture, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the centre of the RJD and BJP dynamics. In the Narendra Modi 3.0, the BJP depends on Nitish Kumar's JDU. In Bihar as well, the government depends on JDU and it's the sole reason that both parties - RJD and the BJP - keep their door open for Nitish Kumar despite his constant flip-flop. Adding spice to ongoing political development, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has sent a fresh feeler to Kumar.

Lalu, Tejashwi Differ On Nitish

When asked if his door was open for the Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu responded on Wednesday night, "My door is always open. Nitish Kumar should also keep his door open...Forgiving has been my job. If he comes back, I will forgive him without any problem. Everyone will work together."

However, the Leader of the opposition and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav did not agree with his father's remark. Hours after Lalu's comments on Wednesday night, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his earlier stance during the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar's new Governor on Thursday. Tejashwi had earlier said, "Our door is closed for Nitish Kumar forever. We do not need him."

Tejashwi added, "There is nothing left in Nitish now. The people of Bihar trust me, and this time we will form the government on our own."

BJP, JDU React

On the other hand, the BJP and JDU gave their two cents when asked about Lalu Yadav's remark. Bihar BJP leader and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar knows very well the people who looted the state and won't leave NDA. "Lalu ji's party is scared because NDA has defeated them by a huge margin in the Lok Sabha and NDA will defeat them in the Assembly too. Today the entire Bihar knows how Laluji has looted Bihar," said Choudhary.

JDU leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said that Lalu Yadav is free to make any remark. "We are with the NDA and with full firmness. I cannot react to what people say--there is freedom of expression; people can say whatever they want," he said.

Changing Political Dynamics

Nitish Kumar is testing the BJP after Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not name Nitish Kumar as NDA leader for upcoming polls. In a recent interview, Shah said that the NDA parties will sit together to decide under whom they will contest the Bihar assembly polls. This irked Kumar who then went silent and even avoided public functions. However, since then, the BJP leaders have been rallying behind Kumar.

The recent comments hint at the possibility of a renewed alliance, adding intrigue to the already dynamic political landscape of Bihar. While Lalu, a seasoned politician, sees the strategic importance of Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi appears determined to carve out his own path, believing that the people's trust in him is sufficient to win the elections.

As Bihar gears up for polls, all major parties, including the RJD and the NDA, have intensified their preparations. RJD leaders are actively touring the state, while NDA leaders engage directly with voters.