'Bihar remains poorest': Prashant Kishor starts 'Jan Suraj' campaign from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran

West Champaran (Bihar): Political strategist Prashant Kishor has begun a 3,500-kilometre long 'padayatra' from the Gandhi Ashram in Bihar's West Champaran district, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The yatra, which is part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign, is widely seen as a precursor to his entry into politics. Prashant Kishor on Sunday started his march from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, from where Mahatma Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917. He and his supporters will attempt to reach every panchayat and block of Bihar during the yatra, which is expected to take anywhere between 12 and 15 months to complete.

Launching an attack on all the political parties that have ruled Bihar, Prashant Kishor said the condition of the state has not changed since 1990, adding "We have been listening for 30-40 years that education and health services would be improved but nothing has changed in the state. In 1990 Bihar was the poorest and most backward and in 2022 it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states."

Ahead of the yatra, Prashant Kishor tweeted in Hindi that he is determined to change the system in the "poorest and most backward state of Bihar", adding that the first step to achieving a better system in society is a padayatra across the "villages, towns and cities of Bihar".

In a tweet, the Political strategist said, "Determination to change the system in the poorest and backward state of the country. First important step - Padyatra of 3500 KM in cities, villages and towns of Bihar in the next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society. For better and developed Bihar Jan Suraj."

Notably, in August, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined with the RJD to form the Mahagathbandhan government. The BJP-JDU won the 2020 Assembly election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party.

As Prashant Kishor and his followers embarked on the padayatra, he was greeted by people on the road. A recent statement issued by Jan Suraj said the main goals of the yatra include identifying the "right people" at the grassroots and bringing them on a democratic platform. While announcing the creation 'Jan Suraaj' platform aimed at transforming his home state Bihar in May this year, Prashant Kishor said that he would launch the padayatra on October 2.

