Bihar resumes public transport system today following COVID-19 guidelines

Patna: The Bihar government on Tuesday (August 25) resumed the public transport system including bus service following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Soon after the service was resumed, a large number of crowd was seen at the bus depot availing services.

The bus and other public transport services have been closed in Bihar for the last 5 months due to corona infection. The decision to reopen service was taken at a meeting of the Crisis Management Group held on Monday (August 24) under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of the state.

The administration stated that public transport drivers would have to follow the COVID-19 protocol as service resumes.

It is to be noted that auto, taxi, and cab operations were resumed in the Unlock 3 guidelines but the bus and other public transport services remained shut down.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in Bihar stands at 1,22,684 which includes 21,392 active cases and 1,01,292 recovered cases.