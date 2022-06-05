New Delhi: Doctors at Sadar Hospital in Sasaram district, Bihar are often forced to treat critical patients with the help of a smartphone flashlight in the absence of power supply. This grave issue recently came into the forefront after photos of doctors operating in the dark, using only a flashlight surfaced. Speaking to news agency, ANI, one of the doctors, Dr Brijesh Kumar said that there are frequent power cuts in the hospital and they have to deal with such a situation every day.

"Due to some issues, there are frequent power cuts in the hospital. We have to deal with such a situation every day, said Dr Brijesh Kumar.

Bihar | Doctors treat patients in the Emergency ward using mobile phone lights due to lack of power supply in Sasaram district Due to some issues, there are frequent power cuts in the hospital. We have to deal with such a situation every day: Dr Brijesh Kumar, Sadar Hospital pic.twitter.com/Yo1GCVwac2 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

After the photos of doctors operating on a patient using a mobile phone flashlight began circulating on the internet, Rohtas district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar assured that actions were being taken to resolve the matter.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, he has formed a team of additional chief medical officer (ACMO), electricity executive engineer and a senior deputy collector to investigate role of the outsourcing agency and hospital management.

He further said, "After complaints a show-cause was issued to the civil surgeon with directions to manage the power and water supply better and to solve problems immediately. Stringent action will be taken against people found responsible."

