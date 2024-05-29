Bihar Schools, Coaching Centres Closed Till June 8 Due To Heatwave Condition

Bihar Heatwave: The Bihar government has decided to shut down all of the state's schools due to the severe heatwave that is still affecting many areas of the nation. In light of the extreme heatwave, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave State Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra the order to close the schools. According to the Bihar CMO, the CM has also instructed to call a meeting of the crisis management group and determine on other required actions. Due to the extreme temperature in the state, all coaching centers and schools in Bihar, both private and public, would be closed from May 30 to June 8.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about school children falling ill due to severe heat in the state, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar spoke to the Chief Secretary of the State over the phone and directed to close all the schools in Bihar for the next few days and to provide better health facilities to the children by all the District Officers.

Earlier in the day, at least 50 students fainted on Wednesday morning at Mankaul Middle School in the Ariari block of Sheikhpura district of Bihar, due to extreme heatwave conditions, as the temperature is soaring between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in the district.

Initially, six students lost consciousness, but subsequently, many more students started collapsing. The incident began after the students attended an assembly for prayers and then proceeded to class. The whole matter created chaos in the school and the village.

The unconscious students were provided with water and electrolytes and were immediately rushed to the district's Sadar hospital on bikes, tempos and e-rickshaws after the ambulance didn't arrive.

School Headmaster Suresh Prasad promptly informed the public health department about the incident and requested an ambulance. However, the delayed arrival of the ambulance outraged the villagers, who then blocked the road and protested against the administration.