Unnao's Bihar SHO, 6 other policemen suspended for negligence in rape victim's case

UNNAO: Taking strict action against concerned officials for negligence in the Unnao rape-murder victim's case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended seven police officers including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bihar police station in Unnao district.

Unnao's Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer took action against SHO Ajay Tripathi, six beat inspectors and four constables of Bihar police station in Unnao.

The action was taken for showing negligence in the brutal rape and murder case of a 23-year-old woman who was gangraped.

The gang-rape victim was set ablaze by five men, including two of her rapists, on Thursday (December 5) while she was going to Raebareli for a hearing of the rape case which she had filed against the perpetrators of the crime. The woman died on Friday night at Safdarjung Hospital after suffering from 90 per cent burns.

One of the two men accused of raping her were given bail in the rape case on the condition that he should not influence witnesses.

Shivam Trivedi - one of the two rape accused - got bail on November 25 from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, 10 days before he and the four men allegedly set the woman on fire.

Unnao rape victim was cremated on Sunday afternoon by her family at her native village amidst heavy security. A large number of local residents and officials were present. Villagers from all walks of life paid their respects to the departed soul before the body was taken for the last rites.

Earlier in the day, the sister of Unnao rape victim had said that the family of the victim will not cremate the 23-year-old woman's mortal remains until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits them. The sister of the victim said that CM Yogi must visit them and give an immediate decision. She also demanded that the state government must give her a government job.

The Uttar Pradesh administration later said that all the demands of the victim`s family have been accepted. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said that they held lengthy talks with the victim`s family and assured them of all possible help and assistance.

"Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government," Meshram said.

On Saturday (December 7), the Uttar Pradesh had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the rape victim and the government also announced that a fast track court will be set up for the speedy trial of the case.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the victim's family and expressed anger over the incident. Talking to media after meeting the family, Priyanka hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government claiming that law and order in the state has deteriorated completely. "It is a failure of all of us that we could not give her justice. Socially, we are all guilty, but it also shows the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," she said.