Bihar STET results: Bihar Board to announce results soon

New Delhi: A day after the Patna High Court gave its ruling in the case related to the release of Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results, the Bihar Board is likely to announce the result soon.

The result will pave the way for the recruitment of around 37 thousand teachers for vacancies at secondary and higher secondary schools. Once the results are declared, the planning schedule for the appointment of teachers in the state will be released. The recruitment will be done district wise and a list will be prepared on the basis of merit.

The ruling will lead to the recruitment of 37335 vacancies in secondary and higher secondary schools.

The court has further directed the Bihar government and Bihar School Examination Committee to formulate the syllabus of STET beforehand in future. It also upheld the online examination and ordered the declaration of the results of the same.

For the unversed, offline examinations for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 were held on January 28, 2020. During the examinations, the candidates alleged out of syllabus questions were asked in the papers. After the incident, a petition was filed in the High Court. Meanwhile, due to irregularities the examination was canceled and an online exam was conducted later in September 2020. Many candidates again alleged out of syllabus questions, leading to another petition in the High Court. In November 2020, the court had stayed the result of the examinations.

After the recent hearing, the court upheld the online exams and ordered the Bihar Board to release the results.