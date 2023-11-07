Bihar Survey Reveals Worrying Income Data, '34% People Earn Rs 6,000 Or Less'

The second set of Bihar government's caste-based survey data has revealed worrying facts about the residents showing the extent of poverty that is prevalent in the state. The survey findings revealed that 34 percent of households in Bihar have a monthly income of less than Rs 6,000, and 42 percent of households belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes experience economic hardship. Furthermore, the data indicates that more than 33 percent of families from the Backward and Extremely Backward Classes have also been identified as living in poverty.

The data showed that 29.61 percent of the people survive on Rs 10,000 or less a month while nearly 28 per cent have income between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, and only less than four per cent earn over Rs 50,000 per month. Altogether, nearly 64 per cent of the population faces hardship as they are forced to survive on an income of Rs 10,000 or less.

Furthermore, the survey indicates that less than six percent of Scheduled Castes respondents had completed their schooling, reaching only up to Class 11 and Class 12. This percentage marginally increases to nine percent when considering the entire state.

जाति आधारित सर्वे पर बिहार सरकार के मंत्री विजय कुमार चौधरी ने कहा, "हमारे सर्वेक्षण में बिहार में साक्षरता दर 79.70% है। महिलाओं में साक्षरता दर पुरुषों की तुलना में अधिक है...बिहार में प्रत्येक 1000 पुरुषों पर 953 महिलाएं हैं, जबकि 2011 में 918 महिलाएं थीं।''

The detailed figures and the report concerning the economic status of 215 distinct groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes, were presented in the Assembly this afternoon.

The initial dataset was disclosed last month, revealing that more than 60 percent of Bihar's population belongs to Backward or Extremely Backward Classes, while over 20 percent represent Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.