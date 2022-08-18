NewsIndia
DELHI EDUCATION MODEL

Bihar team reaches Delhi to study Arvind Kejriwal's 'education' model, AAP chief welcomes move

Newly-appointed Education Minister of Bihar, Chandrashekher Yadav, said on Wednesday that he might adopt the education model implemented in government schools in the national capital by Arvind Kejriwal in Bihar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: A team led by Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar today arrived in the national capital to study the "successful" school education system of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government here. Hailing the move, Delhi CM said, “the country will progress if the governments learn from each other.” The Delhi government is more than happy to show its schools to the Bihar education minister and his team during their visit to the national capital, he said.

Noting that the school education system in the state needs a complete overhaul, the newly appointed Education Minister of Bihar, Chandrashekhar on Wednesday said his government will send a team to Delhi and other states to study their education models.

"People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi," Chandrashekhar, an RJD MLA, said.

Responding to a news report about the Bihar education minister showing interest in sending his team to study the Delhi model of school education, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, "Chandrashekhar ji and his team are welcome to the Delhi government schools. We will be happy to show them government schools in Delhi."

"If we learn from each other like this, the country will move forward. Together we have to provide the best education to all the children of the country, to make India the number-1 country in the world," he added.

Newly-appointed Education Minister of Bihar, Chandrashekher Yadav, said on Wednesday that he might adopt the education model implemented in government schools in the national capital by Arvind Kejriwal in Bihar.

Delhi education modelArvind Kejriwal'BiharChandrashekharAAPDelhi schools

