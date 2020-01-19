Bihar to form 16,351-km-long human chain to spread awareness about environment conservation

Bihar is all set to create history on Sunday (January 19) as around 4 crore people of the state would form a 16,351 km long human chain to promote Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's pro-environment conservation slogan of ‘Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali’ (water-life-greenery) and support the state government's decision to ban liquor and denounce the practice of dowry and child marriage.

It may be recalled that first human chain, which was 11,292-km long, was attempted in 2017 with 2 crore people and the second human chain in 2018 was 14,000-km long.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will initiate the human chain at 11:30 am at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan and the entire chain would be formed all over the state reaching Kishanganj in far east and Bagaha in the northwest by afternoon.

The human chain will also cover the entire Gangetic belt from Buxar to Bhagalpur on the border with Jharkhand. A third chain will link Sheohar-Muzaffarpur-Aurangabad axis. According to government officials, Muzaffarpur district will form the longest human-chain over 1,320 kms, followed by 732-km in Samastipur, 696-km long in Patna.

The state government will use 15 helicopters to film the human chain across the state. It is learnt that the BJP is an ally of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar has directed all its legislators and cadres to join the chain.

Besides CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Chaudhary, Bihar Legislative Council Working President Haroon Rashid and several other top leaders of both the BJP and JD(U) will be present at Gandhi Maidan. Bihar government officials confirmed that the country head of UN Environment Programme Atul Bagai and environmentalist Rajendra Singh will also be a part of the human chain at Gandhi Maidan.

Students from class 1 to 4 will form human chains inside their school. Teachers, government officials, Sikhsha Mitrs and common people will also join the human chain.