Bihar TRAGEDY: 53 people die due to drowning, Nitish Kumar DIRECTS district magistrates to quickly identify THIS

Amidst the joy of the festival, there is a shadow of grief in Bihar. During the four-day Chhat Puja, 53 people drowned in different parts of the state. The Disaster Response Force confirmed the tragic death of pilgrims drowned in several rivers in Bihar. The Nitish Kumar government has already announced financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

At the end of Diwali, the entire Bihar was celebrating Chhat Puja. Common people celebrate Chhata Puja for four days. Among them, there are mourning incidents in different parts of the state. A total of 53 people died due to drowning. According to the State Disaster Response Force, 5 people drowned in Purnia District alone on October 30. On the other hand, 3 people died in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Saharsa. 1 person each died in Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitaarhi, Banka. On the last day of the festival, i.e. on October 31, 18 people died in the entire state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the death of 53 people in the state during the festival. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. Nitish Kumar directed the district magistrates to quickly identify the dead and provide compensation to the families.