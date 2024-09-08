Bihar Train Accident: Magadh Express Splits In Two Near Buxar After Coupling Failure

The Magadh Express, traveling from New Delhi to Islampur, experienced a coupling failure, causing the train to split into two parts between Turiganj and Raghunathpur stations in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday, according to officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, which took place around 11:08 AM between the two stations.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway Sharswati Chandra told PTI, "Yes, the incident took place when the coupling of the Magadh Express (20802) from New Delhi to Islampur broke, splitting the train into two between Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations. A rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials are trying to rectify it at the earliest".

An inquiry will be ordered to probe the exact cause of the incident, he said.