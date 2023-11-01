trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682987
NewsIndia
BIHAR BOAT TRAGEDY

Bihar: Two Dead, 11 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Saryu River; Death Toll May Rise

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said that the incident took place around 6.30 pm this evening when the boat capsized near Matiyar Ghat in Manjhi block.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar: Two Dead, 11 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Saryu River; Death Toll May Rise

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Saran, two people died and eleven others were still missing after a boat carrying 18 people capsized in the Saryu River in the district tonight. According to officials, five people are undergoing treatment while the search operations are underway. They said that while nine people managed to swim to the shore, the bodies of two women were fished out.

According to a PTI report, officials fear that those missing may also have drowned and thus the death toll may rise. However, rescue efforts will continue throughout the night.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said that the incident took place around 6.30 pm this evening when the boat capsized near Matiyar Ghat in Manjhi block. "A rescue operation has been launched and we are trying to identify the deceased," he said.

This was the second major incident of boat capsizing in the state in the recent past. On September 14, more than 15 children were feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in the district to review the progress of several ongoing projects. (With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?