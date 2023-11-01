Bihar: Two Dead, 11 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Saryu River; Death Toll May Rise

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Saran, two people died and eleven others were still missing after a boat carrying 18 people capsized in the Saryu River in the district tonight. According to officials, five people are undergoing treatment while the search operations are underway. They said that while nine people managed to swim to the shore, the bodies of two women were fished out.

According to a PTI report, officials fear that those missing may also have drowned and thus the death toll may rise. However, rescue efforts will continue throughout the night.

Video | "18 people were on the boat, which capsized due to strong river current. Two of them lost their lives, and 5-6 others are undergoing treatment. 11 people are still missing. Rescue teams and locals are looking for them," says one of the locals as a boat capsized in Saran,… pic.twitter.com/60pJPdDuz9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2023

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said that the incident took place around 6.30 pm this evening when the boat capsized near Matiyar Ghat in Manjhi block. "A rescue operation has been launched and we are trying to identify the deceased," he said.

This was the second major incident of boat capsizing in the state in the recent past. On September 14, more than 15 children were feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Bagmati River in Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in the district to review the progress of several ongoing projects. (With PTI inputs)